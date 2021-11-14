social justice

-
Officers with the Rochester Police Department brutalized protesters, lawyers, and innocent bystanders during Black Lives Matter protests in September,…
-
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) Attorneys for the five children of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being restrained by police during a mental health…
-
The decision by a grand jury not to indict Rochester Police officers involved in the incident last March that eventually led to the death of Daniel Prude…
-
More than 150 people rallied and marched Monday evening along Clinton Ave. in Rochester, gathering in front of a police substation. They were there to…
-
The Rochester Police Accountability Board announced Tuesday that it is launching its first formal investigation, targeting the Rochester Police…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is expanding its deployment of community vaccination kits to strengthen fairness and equity in the distribution process…
-
A new survey from Siena College shows that only about a third of New Yorkers think that race relations in the state are either excellent or good. That…
-
The official Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is Monday, January 18, as the legacy of the civil rights leader is marked in several events around the…
-
More than 450 people attended the first day of Rochester’s Interrupt Racism Summit on Tuesday. The two-day virtual summit sponsored by The Urban League of…
-
ConnectionsNaomi Shihab Nye is the current poetry editor for New York Times Magazine, and was named the Young People’s Poet Laureate for 2019-2021. Her most recent…