Connections: The Rochester Education Justice Initiative

According 2018 data from the Prison Policy Initiative, more than half of people who are formerly incarcerated hold only a high school diploma or GED, and a quarter hold no credential at all. A program at the University of Rochester is hoping to change that.
The Rochester Education Justice Initiative provides higher education opportunities for people who are currently or formerly incarcerated. While the short-term goals are centered on providing education, the broader mission includes addressing rates of unemployment and poverty, and creating social change. Our guests discuss the program and share their experiences:
- Precious Bedell, assistant director of community outreach/engagement for the Justice Scholars component of the Rochester Education Justice Initiative at the University of Rochester
- Kristin Doughty, Ph.D., associate professor of anthropology, and instructor in the Rochester Education Justice Initiative at the University of Rochester
- Jesse Johnston, scholar in the Rochester Education Justice Initiative at the University of Rochester