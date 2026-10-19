State of the Latino Agenda housing section previews homeownership disparities

Homeownership rates among Latinos in Monroe County are less than half those of non-Hispanic whites — a statistic that officials say underscores the disparate barriers to housing access affecting the community.

The homeownership rate among white residents is 71%, while for Latinos, it is 34% countywide and 27% in the city, according to data compiled by the Ibero-American Action League.

The disparities reflect broader barriers to housing access, including limited housing stock, exclusionary zoning practices, language barriers, appraisal and lending disparities, and continued discrimination against voucher holders, according to City Council President Miguel Meléndez, speaking in his role as Ibero's chief community engagement officer.

"Housing is the foundation for economic mobility, family stability, educational success, improved health outcomes, and the ability to build wealth across generations," Meléndez said. "More than 80,000 Latinos are in the Monroe County area and call Monroe County home. The success of the community depends on whether families can access safe, stable, and affordable housing."

Ibero and the Rochester Latinx Leaders Roundtable highlighted the data as part of an update to a community agenda report last published in 2021 . The agenda was created to address issues of diversity, equity and inclusion for Latinos of various experiences. The report is developed in partnership with other organizations.

The housing section of the upcoming 2026 Latinx Roundtable State of the Latino Agenda report — previewed during Ibero's State of the Latino Luncheon last week — outlines potential policy changes at the local, state and federal level aimed at addressing the disparities.

"These are not individual failures, these are systemic challenges that require systemic solutions," Meléndez said.

The recommendations include expanding the housing supply through updated zoning policies, support for accessory dwelling units, and investing in first-time homebuyer assistance as well as expanded rental assistance.

It also calls for the need for more language access to financial education, credit counseling, and mortgage readiness programs to help Spanish-speaking residents navigate the homebuying process.

At the federal level, it recommends strengthening fair housing protections, addressing appraisal bias, and advancing equitable homeownership initiatives.

"Stable housing supports workforce participation; stable housing strengthens neighborhoods; stable housing creates wealth, and stable housing helps entire communities prosper," Meléndez said.