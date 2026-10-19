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WXXI Daily News Podcast

Daily News: Gates police bodycam of deadly officer-involved shooting, report on Latinx homeownership, local Congressional race

By Mikhaela Singleton
Published October 19, 2026 at 7:26 AM EDT

In today's top stories:

  • Gates police explain bodycam video that shows the moment an officer fatally shot a woman.
  • A new report examines Latinx homeownership in Monroe County and barriers to buying a house.
  • With Election Day a little more than two weeks away, WXXI breaks down a local campaign for Congress, early voting requirements, and key issues in the governor's race.
WXXI Daily News Podcast
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton