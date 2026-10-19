Daily News: Gates police bodycam of deadly officer-involved shooting, report on Latinx homeownership, local Congressional race
In today's top stories:
- Gates police explain bodycam video that shows the moment an officer fatally shot a woman.
- A new report examines Latinx homeownership in Monroe County and barriers to buying a house.
- With Election Day a little more than two weeks away, WXXI breaks down a local campaign for Congress, early voting requirements, and key issues in the governor's race.