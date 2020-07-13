Connections: RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on plans for a possible reopening of schools

RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on plans for a possible reopening of schools

We continue our series of conversations about how local school districts are planning for a possible reopening in the fall. Governor Cuomo announced today that schools will reopen based on data: "Schools will reopen if a region is in Phase 4 and [the] daily infection rate remains below 5 percent (14-day avg). Schools close if [the] regional infection rate is greater than 9 percent (7-day avg) after August 1." Also today, the State Department of Health announced a framework for guidelines for a possible reopening.

This hour, we're joined by Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small who shares what the RCSD is doing to prepare for the fall. Our guest: