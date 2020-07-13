WXXI AM News
Connections: RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on plans for a possible reopening of schools

By & 1 hour ago

We continue our series of conversations about how local school districts are planning for a possible reopening in the fall. Governor Cuomo announced today that schools will reopen based on data: "Schools will reopen if a region is in Phase 4 and [the] daily infection rate remains below 5 percent (14-day avg). Schools close if [the] regional infection rate is greater than 9 percent (7-day avg) after August 1." Also today, the State Department of Health announced a framework for guidelines for a possible reopening. 

This hour, we're joined by Rochester City School District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small who shares what the RCSD is doing to prepare for the fall. Our guest:

Coronavirus
Schools
education

Connections: Local superintendents on possible plans for schools if they reopen in the fall

By & Jul 6, 2020

Students and parents across the country are asking whether K-12 schools will reopen in the fall. Governor Andrew Cuomo hasn’t made a decision about New York State yet, but local districts are already planning what classrooms might look like if they get the green light.

This hour, we’re joined by three local superintendents who discuss their possible plans and the conversations they are having. Our guests:

  • Casey Kosiorek, superintendent of Hilton Central School District
  • Gene Mancuso, superintendent of Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District
  • Aaron Johnson, superintendent of West Irondequoit Central School District