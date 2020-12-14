WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Discussing the Monroe County budget debate

By & 48 minutes ago

For the first time in years, the Monroe County Legislature engaged in a heated debate over the budget, with the county executive criticizing some members of his own party. The budget passed and survived a veto, with some Democrats joining with Republicans to override.

Now the Democratic leadership is alleging that the legislature is wasting tax dollars on a so-called "slush fund," all to allow incumbents to pass out cash during an election year. Our guests discuss the budget and the sources of disagreement:

Tags: 
Monroe County budget
Monroe County Legislature