Connections: Discussing the Monroe County budget debate

Discussing the Monroe County budget debate

For the first time in years, the Monroe County Legislature engaged in a heated debate over the budget, with the county executive criticizing some members of his own party. The budget passed and survived a veto, with some Democrats joining with Republicans to override.

Now the Democratic leadership is alleging that the legislature is wasting tax dollars on a so-called "slush fund," all to allow incumbents to pass out cash during an election year. Our guests discuss the budget and the sources of disagreement: