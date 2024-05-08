Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

WXXI News Daniel Prude is seen in this provided photo. Prude was 41 when he died March 30, 2020, a week after Rochester police restrained him during a mental health call.

First hour: The Daniel's Law Task Force, and how to improve responses to mental health and addiction crises

Second hour: Does restorative justice work in schools?

A state-wide group focused on improving responses to mental health and addiction crises is asking the public for feedback. The Daniel’s Law Task Force is holding listening sessions across the state; a Rochester-based session is being held Wednesday afternoon. The task force was established to honor Daniel Prude, who died in 2020 after being restrained by Rochester police during a mental health crisis. This hour, our guests discuss recommendations they’ve received from communities so far, and what they hope to change when it comes to crisis response strategies. Our guests:



Stanley Martin, member of Rochester City Council

New York State Senator Samra Brouk, District 55

New York State Assemblymember Harry Bronson, District 138

Chacku Mathai, member of Daniel’s Law Coalition and Daniel’s Law Taskforce, who has lived experience of mental health and substance use conditions

Colleen Kristich, licensed master social worker with the Community Responders for Erie County Coalition and Daniel’s Law Coalition

Then in our second hour, does restorative justice work in schools? Use of the practice is growing in educational setting across the country. It’s meant to empower students involved in conflicts to resolve those issues with each other in small groups. This hour, we examine how it works, what students and adults can learn, and how the lessons of restorative justice can be expanded beyond school walls. In studio: