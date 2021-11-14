-
ConnectionsEleven women have told investigators that County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell sent them inappropriate, sexual, and sometimes graphic messages.…
-
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, who began his term in office 18 months ago, delivered his first State of the County address Monday.It was a look back…
-
Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell violated the county’s code of ethics when he sent a sexually explicit photo to a 19-year-old woman, the…
-
Pharmacies in Monroe County would be required to inform prescription opioid patients that the opioid overdose antidote drug naloxone is available to them,…
-
The recently reactivated Rochester branch of the NAACP has replaced beleaguered Monroe County Legislator Ernest Flagler-Mitchell as its new…
-
Monroe County restaurants would not have to pay the county’s food service establishment fee in 2021 if a budget amendment proposed by the Monroe County…
-
Democrats in the Monroe County Legislature are calling for an independent investigation into the circumstance that led one of their own, Legislator Ernest…
-
A Monroe County legislator says he’s being extorted because of a personal photo he accidentally sent to the wrong person.The revelation came from Ernest…
-
ConnectionsFor the first time in years, the Monroe County Legislature engaged in a heated debate over the budget, with the county executive criticizing some members…
-
The Monroe County Legislature on Thursday hastily voted to override vetoes issued earlier in the day by County Executive Adam Bello on two last-minute…