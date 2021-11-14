Monroe County budget

-
“If Rochester is a 'City of the Arts,' why don't we fund the arts?” That’s the central question and the title of CITY Magazine’s January cover story. In a…
-
ConnectionsFor the first time in years, the Monroe County Legislature engaged in a heated debate over the budget, with the county executive criticizing some members…
-
The Monroe County Legislature on Thursday hastily voted to override vetoes issued earlier in the day by County Executive Adam Bello on two last-minute…
-
In a 20-9 vote, Monroe County legislators approved an amendment to the 2021 budget that would create a $2.5 million “community contingency fund” over…
-
Decades of one-party government has put Monroe County out of step with the typical choreography of crafting a county budget in New York.The process in…