WXXI AM News
Related Program: 
Connections

Connections: Discussing the impact of plastic use - and waste - during the pandemic

By & 1 hour ago

Plastic usage, and plastic waste, has risen during the pandemic. Part of that is because we're in the world of takeout dining, and plastic packaging is everywhere.

Our guests discuss how we can find ways to reduce our own contribution to landfills - plastic and otherwise. They bring thoughtful ideas to everyday living. Our guests:

Tags: 
plastic
recycling
Pollution
climate
Climate Change

Related Content

Connections: Is it possible to live a life without single-use plastics?

By & Mar 26, 2020

A year ago, Marielle Jensen-Battaglia gave up plastic for Lent. She decided that she wanted to live differently. She wanted to find ways to eliminate plastic use -- and it turns out, there's plastic just about everywhere.

Her story received some of the most feedback from any show in 2019, so we've invited her back to discuss whether she's been able to sustain a mostly-plastic-free lifestyle. Our guest:

  • Marielle Jensen-Battaglia, local resident