-
ConnectionsDo you have questions about what can be recycled and what can't? Are you confused by the numbers on the bottom of containers? We've heard from many…
-
Plastic usage, and plastic waste, has risen during the pandemic. Part of that is because we're in the world of takeout dining, and plastic packaging is…
-
A year ago, Marielle Jensen-Battaglia gave up plastic for Lent. She decided that she wanted to live differently. She wanted to find ways to eliminate…
-
The sun was shining for the first time in a few days on Wednesday as a small group of students gathered near the athletic field on the campus of the…
-
In recent weeks, we've heard from a number of listeners who say they are changing their personal habits in an effort to help combat climate change. Many…
-
ConnectionsAn upcoming summit on organics will explore ways to reduce food waste, overcome challenges in recycling organic materials, and how to educate youth about…
-
ConnectionsWhen you put something into a recycling bin, is it going to be actually recycled? Steve Orr of the Democrat and Chronicle offered an in-depth look into…