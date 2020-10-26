Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing the impact of plastic use - and waste - during the pandemic
Plastic usage, and plastic waste, has risen during the pandemic. Part of that is because we're in the world of takeout dining, and plastic packaging is everywhere.
Our guests discuss how we can find ways to reduce our own contribution to landfills - plastic and otherwise. They bring thoughtful ideas to everyday living. Our guests:
- Harshita Sood, assistant director for campus sustainability at RIT
- Fenna Mandolang, MRF operations manager for Modern Corporation
- Gary Carrel, solid waste recycling specialist at Eric County, and board member for New York State Reduction, Reuse, and Recycling (NYSAR3)
- Melissa Young, assistant director at the Syracuse University Center for Sustainable Community Solutions, and board member for New York State Reduction, Reuse, and Recycling (NYSAR3)
- Marielle Jensen-Battaglia, local resident who has significantly reduced her use of plastic products