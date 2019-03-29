© 2021 WXXI News
Connections: How to reduce the amount of trash heading to landfills

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 29, 2019 at 3:10 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

In recent weeks, we've heard from a number of listeners who say they are changing their personal habits in an effort to help combat climate change. Many of those habits relate to garbage -- both at home, and at work or school.

This hour, we discuss what we collect as garbage, what we throw away, what we recycle, and what we try to reuse. Our guests share their ideas for how to reduce the amount of trash heading to landfills. In studio:

