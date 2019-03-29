Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to reduce the amount of trash heading to landfills
In recent weeks, we've heard from a number of listeners who say they are changing their personal habits in an effort to help combat climate change. Many of those habits relate to garbage -- both at home, and at work or school.
This hour, we discuss what we collect as garbage, what we throw away, what we recycle, and what we try to reuse. Our guests share their ideas for how to reduce the amount of trash heading to landfills. In studio:
- Kimberly Connolly, executive director of Rochester Greenovation
- Rachael Gootnick, owner of Just Terrific
- Marielle Jensen-Battaglia, local resident