Connections: Author Ben Sheehan on the Constitution and the U.S. government

Author Ben Sheehan on his book, "OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?”

We preview the annual Rochester Jewish Book Festival, which runs October 25 through November 1. We're joined by Ben Sheehan, author of "OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?: A Non-Boring Guide to How Our Democracy is Supposed to Work." The book is a humorous look at why Americans don't understand how government works and how to change that.

Sheehan shares what he thinks Americans need to know, especially during election season. Our guest: