Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 4

First hour: Can "citizen panels" create more common ground on divisive issues?

Second hour: Local vaccine researchers on the state of COVID-19 vaccines

A local organization called Civic Genius is hosting citizen panels aimed at dismantling polarization. The organizers say the conversations neighbors and elected officials have during their panels can create more common ground on issues that affect the entire country. How do they work? And how effective are they? We discuss those questions with our guests:

Howard Konar, founder of Civic Genius

Jillian Youngblood, executive director of Civic Genius

Steven Kull, founder and president of Voice of the People

Then in our second hour, we're joined by local vaccine researchers to discuss the state of COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution in the U.S. Dr. Edward Walsh and Dr. Angela Branche have been involved in vaccine development and trials since the beginning of the pandemic. They join us to discuss vaccine effectiveness, Johnson and Johnson coming online, a Pfizer booster being tested locally, and they answer your questions about vaccines. Our guests: