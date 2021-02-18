Coming up on Connections: Thursday, February 18

First hour: Malik Evans, candidate for Rochester mayor

Second hour: Members of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee on equity in health care

Local Democrat Malik Evans is running for mayor. The City Council member is challenging incumbent Mayor Lovely Warren. We talk with Evans about why he wants to be Rochester’s next mayor. Our guest:

Malik Evans, candidate for mayor of Rochester

Then in our second hour, the University of Rochester Medical Center is ending its Executive Health and special patient services programs, which provided exclusive and extensive care to wealthy patients. The move came after widespread outrage over major donors were allowed access to a vaccine clinic meant for employees. Among those calling for change were members of the Strong Hospital Ethics Committee. They wrote a letter to UR and URMC leadership calling for an end to programs of privilege. This hour, we’re joined by members of the committee to discuss equity in health care. Our guests: