Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 8

First hour: How will the music industry look post-pandemic?

Second hour: Discussing how to build a pipeline for the traditional trades

The music industry is attempting to relaunch after a mostly lost year due to the pandemic. Joywave's Daniel Armbruster joins us. He says that at any given time, roughly half of active bands are touring, and half are writing/recording. When restrictions lift, nearly all active bands will want to play live music. That will result in a glut, with not nearly enough venues to support the bands that want to play out or tour. What happens next? How many bands can survive this? Armbruster takes us through the Joywave approach. Our guest:

Daniel Armbruster, CEO and lead singer of Joywave

Then in our second hour, the organizers of a local educational opportunity are hoping to boost interest in the traditional trades. The field was one of the Landmark Society's previous "Five to Revive," and it has been working to create a pipeline for trades workers. A new partnership with SUNY Geneseo has been successful in that effort. The university now offers a three-part course series called "Historic Preservation and Rural Renewal." We talk to instructors and students about historic preservation and how they will apply their skills in the field. Our guests: