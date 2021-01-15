676 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County; no new deaths

The latest data from the Monroe County Department of Public Health shows 676 new cases of COVID-19. There were no new deaths in the numbers released on Friday.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 538 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 7.5%. The Finger Lakes region has a positivity rate of 7.63%, the 4th highest among regions around the state.

793 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 152 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%. The region has the highest percentage of COVID patients hospitalized in the state.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 24%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: