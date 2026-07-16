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How to dress for the office in sweltering temperatures

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:43 AM EDT

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Johnny C. Taylor, the CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, about what to wear to the office in a heatwave.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin