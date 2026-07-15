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Gallery: Memorial service for Rochester Fire Lt. John "JJ" Joseph

WXXI News
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:09 PM EDT
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
1 of 6  — 20260715-FirefighterFuneral-0067.jpg
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
2 of 6  — 20260715-FirefighterFuneral-0100.jpg
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
3 of 6  — 20260715-FirefighterFuneral-0129.jpg
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
4 of 6  — 20260715-FirefighterFuneral-0165.jpg
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
5 of 6  — 20260715-FirefighterFuneral-0133.jpg
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
6 of 6  — 20260715-FirefighterFuneral-0169.jpg
A community memorial service was held Wednesday, July 15, 2026 for Rochester Fire Lt. John “JJ” Johnson, who died last week after battling cancer. He was 37. The service at Blue Cross Arena at the Community War Memorial and later procession to Mount Hope Cemetery shut down multiple downtown streets.
Audrey Gavagan / WXXI News

A memorial service for Rochester Fire Lt. John "JJ" Joseph was held Wednesday in downtown Rochester.

Joseph died last week at the age of 37 after a battle with cancer.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Rochester Fire Fighters Local 1071 wrote:

"JJ was the definition of selfless service. Over the past year, he quietly and courageously battled cancer, yet he continued to show up for his brothers and sisters whenever he could. Until just last week, he remained committed to serving our membership as Secretary of the Union Board, always putting others before himself. His strength, dedication, and unwavering commitment to this department and our union will never be forgotten."
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