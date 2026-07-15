Gallery: Memorial service for Rochester Fire Lt. John "JJ" Joseph

A memorial service for Rochester Fire Lt. John "JJ" Joseph was held Wednesday in downtown Rochester.

Joseph died last week at the age of 37 after a battle with cancer.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Rochester Fire Fighters Local 1071 wrote:

"JJ was the definition of selfless service. Over the past year, he quietly and courageously battled cancer, yet he continued to show up for his brothers and sisters whenever he could. Until just last week, he remained committed to serving our membership as Secretary of the Union Board, always putting others before himself. His strength, dedication, and unwavering commitment to this department and our union will never be forgotten."