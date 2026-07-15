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Wildfire haze and wildlife: Here's how you can help

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published July 15, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT
A crow sits on wires in Perinton. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation on Wednesday classified the Rochester region's air quality as "unhealthy." due to the smoke from raging wildfires in Canada, (photo by Max Schulte)
Max Schulte
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WXXI News
A crow sits on wires in Perinton in this file photo from 2023, when the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation classified the Rochester region's air quality as "unhealthy" due to the smoke from wildfires in Canada.

Just like humans, birds and other wildlife can suffer respiratory distress when they breathe polluted air.

On a day like today, when our local air quality is compromised by smoke from wildfires in Canada, you can help scientists understand how it affects wildlife health and behavior.

Birds in particular are at risk of harm due to their complex respiratory systems.

Olivia Sanderfoot is an ornithologist and global change ecologist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. This is her area of study and she relies heavily on the public to make observations.

"I've had folks tell me that birds are feeding like crazy at their feeders, and I've also had folks say that they just don't see any birds at their feeders," she said. "And all of those observations together are telling us a story about how birds are responding in real time to fire and smoke disturbance."

Researchers with Cornell University found as smoke drifted into New York during the June 2023 wildfires in Canada, breeding grassland birds sang and chirped less. The decrease in vocalizations was especially pronounced by bobolinks, like the male shown above.
Local News
When wildfire smoke rolled in from Canada, these birds went quiet
Jeremy Moule
Researchers with Cornell University found that as smoke drifted into New York during the June 2023 wildfires in Canada, breeding grassland birds sang and chirped less.

Part of Sanderfoot's research has explored how toxic wildfire haze silences birdsong and disrupts avian ecosystems. She says scientists are still learning how much of a threat smoke is to bird populations.

"But I can tell you right now that on a day like today, the birds probably aren't feeling so great, and so all the things that we can do to help birds year-round will make sure that bird populations are more resilient and more capable of dealing with threats like this when they do emerge."

She says one way to help birds and other wildlife is to provide access to fresh water if you can venture outdoors safely. She also recommends turning off outdoor lights during migration seasons and using decals on windows to prevent bird-glass collisions.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams