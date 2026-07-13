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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published July 13, 2026 at 4:48 AM EDT

The U.S. strikes Iran for a third weekend as Iran retaliates by hitting Gulf nations, Sen. Lindsey Graham died Saturday at the age of 71, Congress returns from recess this week.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez