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Connections

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 13, 2026 at 12:05 AM EDT
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12:00: Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, author of 'I Shall Not Hate'

We kick off our series of conversations about the New York State budget with Assemblymember Jen Lunsford. She shares her takeaways regarding auto insurance, utilities, and childcare, among other budget items. You can join the discussion and ask her your questions about state business. In studio:

  • Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues. This week’s special rebroadcasts are a series of Evan’s favorite interviews. We begin with Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish. Abuelaish is a Palestinian OB/GYN who lost three daughters and a niece when Israel hit his house with rockets in the 2009 siege of Gaza. Dr. Abuelaish was working in Israeli hospitals — one of the first Palestinians to do so — and had become a symbol for bridging cultural differences. Then, he lost his daughters. He has become an advocate for peace and is the author of “I Shall Not Hate: A Doctor’s Journey on the Road to Peace and Human Dignity.” He shares his story during this special rebroadcast. Our guest:

  • Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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