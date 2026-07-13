12:00: Assemblymember Jen Lunsford on the 2026-2027 NYS budget

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish, author of 'I Shall Not Hate'

We kick off our series of conversations about the New York State budget with Assemblymember Jen Lunsford. She shares her takeaways regarding auto insurance, utilities, and childcare, among other budget items. You can join the discussion and ask her your questions about state business. In studio:



Assemblymember Jen Lunsford, District 135

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues. This week’s special rebroadcasts are a series of Evan’s favorite interviews. We begin with Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish. Abuelaish is a Palestinian OB/GYN who lost three daughters and a niece when Israel hit his house with rockets in the 2009 siege of Gaza. Dr. Abuelaish was working in Israeli hospitals — one of the first Palestinians to do so — and had become a symbol for bridging cultural differences. Then, he lost his daughters. He has become an advocate for peace and is the author of “I Shall Not Hate: A Doctor’s Journey on the Road to Peace and Human Dignity.” He shares his story during this special rebroadcast. Our guest:



Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.