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Rochester police searching for missing 14-year-old

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published July 10, 2026 at 3:03 PM EDT
Zane Johnson, 14, of Rochester went missing on July 6, city police said.
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Rochester Police Department
Zane Johnson, 14, of Rochester went missing on July 6, city police said.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone with information on the location of 14-year-old Zane Johnson to call 9-1-1.

Police said Johnson was reported missing in the area of Conkey Avenue by a parent on July 6. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a yellow and orange design on the back, black pants, black glasses, and black and white footwear.

A department spokesperson said officers are continuing their search, and that efforts so far have included use of a scuba team, drones, and state police aircraft.
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Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule