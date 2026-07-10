Rochester police searching for missing 14-year-old

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone with information on the location of 14-year-old Zane Johnson to call 9-1-1.

Police said Johnson was reported missing in the area of Conkey Avenue by a parent on July 6. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt with a yellow and orange design on the back, black pants, black glasses, and black and white footwear.

A department spokesperson said officers are continuing their search, and that efforts so far have included use of a scuba team, drones, and state police aircraft.