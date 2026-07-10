12:00: Rochester native Barry Walters launches his book on LGBTQ music

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Fewer drinkers, fewer Canadian tourists equal trouble for the Finger Lakes wine industry

"Mighty Real: A history of LGBTQ music, 1969-2000" is the culmination of Barry Walters’ forty years of writing for the Village Voice, Spin and Rolling Stone. The book tells the story of music by and for the LGBTQ community, and how that music has influenced the music industry. Walters, who came out in his own review of the Pet Shop Boys, will share personal stories and talk about his New York roots with guest host Julie Philipp. Our guest:



Barry Walters, author of "Mighty Real: A History of LGBTQ Music 1969-2000"

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with a series of special rebroadcasts about food and beverage. Wineries across the region are reacting to unexpected challenges. From a decline in alcohol consumption to a recent drop in Canadian tourism, many companies are finding they need to shift their strategies for attracting and maintaining customers. This hour, we talk with representatives from three local wineries about the state of their industry and creative solutions for mitigating revenue loss. Our guests:



Brian Durnin, vice president of hospitality and entertainment at Point of the Bluff Vineyards

Matt Cassavaugh, winemaker at 20 Deep Winery

Chad Hendrickson, vice president of sales for Keuka Spring Vineyards

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.