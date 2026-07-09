Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus celebrates Pride with Dolly Parton

When it comes to the latest show from a local chorus honoring country music icon Dolly Parton, there will be no lack of style.

“There will be rhinestones, fringe boots, and lots of pink,” said Dan Flaherty, a member of the Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus.

The Rochester Gay Men’s Chorus began in 1982 with five friends putting on a concert in their living room. More than 40 years later, the group has expanded to over 70 members and performs concerts throughout the Rochester region.

The group’s shows often have a theme — think anything from Disney to David Bowie — and for this year’s Pride month, it’s all about Dolly.

Alongside the chorus, there will be instrumentalists, choreographed dancing, and extravagant costumes.

Flaherty said Dolly Parton is a fan favorite across generations.

“I was just thinking how much my mom loved Dolly and how much I do, and my nieces and nephews,” he said.

The all-ages show is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hochstein Performance Hall. For more information and tickets, go to the RGMC website.