Thousands visit the Corn Hill Arts Festival

The 58th annual Corn Hill Arts Festival took place this weekend, with about 300 vendors set up across nine streets in Rochester.

People came from all over to buy art, food, and handmade items.

James Brown / For WXXI News Sandra and Brendan Crehan of Williamsville, Erie County, were first-time vendors at this year's Corn Hill Arts Festival.

Sandra Crehan and her husband, Brendan, came from Williamsville, Erie County, to sell their soy candles. It was the first time the owners of 3 Little Buffaloes were vendors at the event.

Sandra Crehan said they enjoyed the friendly crowd.

“We've just been enjoying… people watching while we've been here,” she said. “And everyone in Rochester is very much like Buffalo people, very friendly and kind.”

One festival highlight was a huge LEGO display at the Adams Street R Center. The Rochester LEGO User Group invited everyone to play. During the festival, they built a giant LEGO mural of ESL Ballpark.

Organizer Jeff Johnson said the group loves sharing their hobby.

“It gives kids an opportunity to put their hands on some LEGO and build something creative, and really just experience what you can do with a toy that really can become a lifelong passion,” Johnson said.

Many vendors said they hope to return next year.