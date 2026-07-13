Rochester nurse practitioner recognized with prestigious fellowship

Celia McIntosh of Rochester is one of 59 nurse practitioners nationwide to be selected for a prestigious honor.

She's been chosen for the 2026 Class of Fellows of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She was recognized for her contributions in clinical practice and policy.

"I feel connected to this work, so it doesn't feel like work to me," McIntosh said.

said she's been working towards becoming a fellow for the past 10 years.

So, when she began to fill out the application, she herself was impressed by all she accomplished clinically and away from the bedside.

"As nurses and nurse practitioners, it's very hard for us to brag about ourselves to articulate the value that we bring," McIntosh said. " Being able to write down everything, it was just mind blowing because I didn't recall doing all of this."

As a neuroscience clinician, health policy strategist, and anti-human trafficking advocate, McIntosh said she's grateful to have also found purpose away from the bedside by creating various community initiatives, write grants, and partnering with other organizations including nonprofits.

"Anytime that I'm educating, or someone's asking me a question and I'm helping them navigate things, or I'm being a resource for them, I just feel like I'm in my zone of genius," McIntosh said.

McIntosh said she will be applying for more fellowships. But in the meantime, she said she wants to do more global work, particularly in the arena of anti-human trafficking.

McIntosh said even though this recognition is a personal milestone, her focus will always be the health and wellness of the people she serves.

"I'm a resource to the community, and I want to be a good steward and be of service," she said. "I want the community to know that I'm here to do the work for them."