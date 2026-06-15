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Trump arrives in France for G7 leaders summit, touting peace deal with Iran

NPR | By Franco Ordoñez
Published June 15, 2026 at 7:02 PM EDT

French president Emmanuel Macron met with Trump and congratulated him for signing the new Iran agreement.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez