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G7 leaders face wars abroad and divisions at home

NPR | By Eleanor Beardsley
Published June 14, 2026 at 5:24 PM EDT

President Trump and other G7 leaders meet in the French Alps this week as wars, economic uncertainty and strains in the transatlantic alliance loom over the summit.

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Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley