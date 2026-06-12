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Texas pastor on Karmelo Anthony's conviction and the tension following the trial

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:41 AM EDT

Michel Martin speaks with Texas Pastor Billy Echols-Richter about Karmelo Anthony's conviction.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin