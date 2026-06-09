© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conflicts around the globe hit highest levels since World War II, new report says

NPR | By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published June 9, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

A new report shows global conflicts surged in 2025, reaching levels not seen since World War II.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.