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Iran war puts strain on country's already battered economy

NPR | By Jackie Northam
Published April 30, 2026 at 4:44 AM EDT

The Iran war and closure of the Strait of Hormuz have damaged the global economy, but Iran's own economy has been faltering for years.

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Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
See stories by Jackie Northam