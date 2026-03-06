© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former NATO ambassador talks about the alliance's role in the war in Iran

NPR | By Michel Martin
Published March 6, 2026 at 4:40 AM EST

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former NATO Ambassador Kurt Volker about the role of the alliance in the U.S.-Israel-Iran war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin