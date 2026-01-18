© 2026 WXXI News
Sunday Puzzle: It takes two

By Will Shortz
Published January 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
On-air challenge

I'm going to give you some eight-letter words. For each one insert two letters in a row to make a familiar 10-letter word.

Ex. INTIMATE  -->  INTIMIDATE

  1. ALLIANCE
  2. DEMOTION
  3. TRAMLINE
  4. INHERENT
  5. PARTICLE
  6. LIBATION
  7. COALESCE
  8. INFINITE
  9. COMPROMISE

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge comes from listener Ward Harten. Think of a well-known couple whose names are often said in the order of _____ & _____. Seven letters in the names in total. Combine those two names, change an E to an S, and rearrange the result to name another famous duo who are widely known as _____ & _____.

Challenge answer

Adam & Eve, Sam & Dave

Winner

Iilyse Levine-Kanji of Westborough, Mass.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young of St. Cloud, Minn. Think of a word that means "very small." Move the first syllable to the end, separated by a space, and you'll get a two-word phrase naming something that is very large. What words are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
