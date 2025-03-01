© 2025 WXXI News
Trump's Justice Department demotes senior attorneys who oversaw Jan. 6 cases

By Ryan Lucas,
Scott Simon
Published March 1, 2025 at 9:19 AM EST

We look at the latest demotions of senior attorneys at Trump Justice Department, which has continued to target career prosecutors.

Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
