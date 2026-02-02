© 2026 WXXI News
Man faces murder charge after deputies respond to a Henrietta hotel

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published February 2, 2026 at 9:37 AM EST

A Rochester man is accused of stabbing another man to death Saturday in a Henrietta hotel room.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Richard T. Leo, 36, on a charge of second-degree murder after deputies were called to the Extended Stay America hotel on Commons Way for a reported dispute taking place in one of the rooms.

The Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived a little before 3 p.m. Saturday, they found one person dead and Leo in the room allegedly with blood on him.

The office has not released any information about the victim.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
