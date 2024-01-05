Longtime NRA leader Wayne LaPierre steps down

The longtime leader of what was once the nation's most powerful gun rights group is leaving his post.

Wayne LaPierre steps down as he and other former NRA officials stand accused of misappropriating funds from the nonprofit to bankroll opulent lifestyles that included private jets, luxury vacations, and expensive dining. LaPierre has denied those allegations in a New York court.

In a statement Friday, NRA President Charles Cotton said LaPierre, who is 74, said he is resigning of health reasons. The gun group says it will continue to defend itself in the lawsuit brought by New York State.

LaPierre will leave his post at the end of the month.

"With pride in all that we have accomplished, I am announcing my resignation from the NRA," LaPierre said in a statement on the NRA's website.

"I've been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom. My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever."

