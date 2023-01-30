Khadija El Warzazia's Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST
For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.
Khadija El Warzazia's Bnat el Houariyat & Esraa Warda is a pairing composed entirely of women artists: Bnat el Houariyat from the heart of Marrakech performs women's celebratory and trance music, including chaabi and houara. The group's percussion and call-and-response singing and complex polyrhythms build into a deeply transporting sonic experience. It is accompanied by the mesmerizing Algerian American dancer Esraa Warda, a "rebellious spirit" known for her profound performances of the trance-like jedba hair-swaying dance.
