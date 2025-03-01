© 2025 WXXI News
David Johansen, who fronted the New York Dolls, dies at 75

By Annie Zaleski
Published March 1, 2025 at 1:41 PM EST
David Johansen as Buster Poindexter performs onstage at The Daily Front Row's celebration of the 10th Anniversary of CBS Watch! Magazine in New York City on Feb. 9, 2016. Johansen died Friday at age 75.
Nicholas Hunt
/
Getty Images
David Johansen, the chameleonic and charismatic vocalist who fronted the New York Dolls and found solo success under the moniker Buster Poindexter, died on Friday, his publicist confirmed to NPR. He was 75.

Last month, his family revealed that he had been in "intensive treatment" for stage 4 cancer. The punk pioneer "died of natural causes after nearly a decade of illness," according to the publicist's statement.

Johansen died at his New York City home "holding hands with his wife Mara Hennessey and daughter Leah, surrounded by music, flowers, and love," it read.

A full obit will follow.

The New York Dolls perform at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York on Oct. 31, 1973. At right is lead singer David Johansen, with guitarist Sylvain Sylvain.
Richard Drew / AP
/
AP
Annie Zaleski
