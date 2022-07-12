NPR Arts & Life

-
Succession, Ted Lasso and The White Lotus raked in Emmy nominations Tuesday morning, alongside newcomers Only Murders in the Building and Abbott Elementary.
The pandemic was especially tough for musicians in smaller cities and towns but for one country rocker in the rural Northwest it was a welcome respite.
By by 1920, the British Empire covered 24% of the Earth's land mass. Historian Caroline Elkins says British rulers portrayed themselves as benevolent, but used systematic violence to maintain control.
NPR's Miles Parks speaks with singer Hollie Cook about her new album, Happy Hour.
Hear the electronic pop group perform songs from its forthcoming sophomore record, Something.
The New Jersey indie-rock band performed a new song, "In My Car," plus songs from the band's latest album Days at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.
His parents were blind, but he grew up with music everywhere. And after years as a mental health therapist, he's returned to the aesthetic of his mother's favorite folk records. Fitzsimmons discusses the music and heartache of his latest album.
Ferron's new album Boulder, her 14th release in 30 years, offers a stripped-down reworking of 10 songs, including the autobiographical "Girl on a Road." As always, she showcases her fears, philosophies, desires, and hopes with the frankness of a close friend and the insight of a therapist.
The Grammy-nominated Nortec Collective brings together Mexican, electronica and dance music. Hear songs from the group's new album, Tijuana Sound Machine, when Bostich and Fussible come by WXPN's World Cafe with host David Dye.
Ben Sollee just wants us to get along. On his debut, full-length release, Learning to Bend, the Kentucky-born singer offers an inspired collection of acoustic, folk and jazz-flavored songs, filled with hope and the earnest belief that the world is good.
The current political situation sent Firewater's Tod A. around the world to discover more music and culture. The musicians he met inspired him to return home and share what he gained. In an interview and performance from KEXP, Tod A. reveals the fruits of his travels.
It's summer — time to get out of the city and head for the open road. These five great driving songs from WNYC's John Schaefer provide the right energy to help ease the transition from urban cityscapes to bucolic countrysides, while holding nostalgia for the city at bay.