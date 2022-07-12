NPR Arts & Life

© 2022 WXXI News
  • Arts & Life
    'Legacy of Violence' documents the dark side of the British Empire
    Arun Venugopal
    By by 1920, the British Empire covered 24% of the Earth's land mass. Historian Caroline Elkins says British rulers portrayed themselves as benevolent, but used systematic violence to maintain control.
  • Arts & Life
    Singer Hollie Cook on new album 'Happy Hour'
    NPR's Miles Parks speaks with singer Hollie Cook about her new album, Happy Hour.
  • Chairlift's singer Caroline Polachek gives a soulful performance at World Cafe Live.
    Arts & Life
    Chairlift In Concert
    Hear the electronic pop group perform songs from its forthcoming sophomore record, Something.
  • Our photographer took the fish-eye approach during this shot of Real Estate warming up before their show at World Cafe Live on Friday.
    Arts & Life
    Real Estate In Concert
    The New Jersey indie-rock band performed a new song, "In My Car," plus songs from the band's latest album Days at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.
  • Arts & Life
    William Fitzsimmons: A Songwriter With Vision
    His parents were blind, but he grew up with music everywhere. And after years as a mental health therapist, he's returned to the aesthetic of his mother's favorite folk records. Fitzsimmons discusses the music and heartache of his latest album.
  • Arts & Life
    Ferron: A Road Song Repaved
    Tom Huizenga
    Ferron's new album Boulder, her 14th release in 30 years, offers a stripped-down reworking of 10 songs, including the autobiographical "Girl on a Road." As always, she showcases her fears, philosophies, desires, and hopes with the frankness of a close friend and the insight of a therapist.
  • Arts & Life
    Nortec Collective Presents: Bostich And Fussible
    The Grammy-nominated Nortec Collective brings together Mexican, electronica and dance music. Hear songs from the group's new album, Tijuana Sound Machine, when Bostich and Fussible come by WXPN's World Cafe with host David Dye.
  • Arts & Life
    Ben Sollee Learns To 'Bend'
    Ben Sollee just wants us to get along. On his debut, full-length release, Learning to Bend, the Kentucky-born singer offers an inspired collection of acoustic, folk and jazz-flavored songs, filled with hope and the earnest belief that the world is good.
  • Arts & Life
    Firewater Finds Joy Abroad
    Cheryl Waters
    The current political situation sent Firewater's Tod A. around the world to discover more music and culture. The musicians he met inspired him to return home and share what he gained. In an interview and performance from KEXP, Tod A. reveals the fruits of his travels.
  • Arts & Life
    Songs For When The City Lights Fade
    John Schaefer
    It's summer — time to get out of the city and head for the open road. These five great driving songs from WNYC's John Schaefer provide the right energy to help ease the transition from urban cityscapes to bucolic countrysides, while holding nostalgia for the city at bay.
