© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rochester business leaders back Hochul in state budget negotiations

New York Public News Network | By Samuel King
Published April 6, 2026 at 6:53 PM EDT
The Interstate 490 bridge is shown over the Genesee River with the downtown Rochester skyline seen through the arches.
Brian Sharp
/
WXXI News
City of Rochester

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and several local business leaders are backing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposals on a climate law rollback as well as changes to cut auto insurance rates and environmental reviews of some housing projects.

Hochul hasn’t yet been able to come to an agreement on those issues with legislative leaders as part of a budget deal.

In a letter addressed to the governor, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Rochester business leaders wrote that the state is at a "inflection point" for families and small businesses due to rising costs.

This file photo shows the New York state Capitol in Albany.
New York Public News Network
Gov. Hochul, lawmakers miss NY budget deadline yet again
Jon Campbell
Debates over auto insurance, climate change have slowed down state budget talks.

Robert Duffy is a former New York state lieutenant governor and current president of the Greater Rochester Chamber. He said he expects leaders to reach a compromise.

“I think you could find some common sense changes here and move ahead," he said. "And you want to make the state not only much more affordable, but much more attractive for businesses and people to come to.”

Legislators return to Albany on Tuesday to pass another extension to keep state government funded until a budget deal can be reached.

Read the letter: Click here to read the Chamber and business leaders' letter to the governor.
New York Public News Network
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.

Follow him on Twitter/X or write to him at: sking@wxxi.org.
See stories by Samuel King