© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Coming up on NTK: attitudes on race, immigration, gender and the midterm elections

WXXI News
Published October 29, 2018 at 4:56 PM EDT
ntk_square.jpg

Coming up on Need to Know, we head to Cornell where researchers are examining how attitudes on race, immigration, and gender will affect the midterm elections.

Tags

Arts & LifeNeed to Know1