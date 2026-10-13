Red Wings’ Mason gets Triple-A honor for the fourth time

Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason has been named Minor League Baseball’s Triple-A Executive of the Year, the fourth time he’s received the award.

Mason led the team to a 90-58 season and an International League championship. The Oklahoma City Comets of the Pacific League beat the Red Wings for the Triple A championship.

Mason has been general manager of the Red Wings for 32 seasons and has been with the organization for 37 seasons, starting as an intern in 1990 and rising to general manager in 1995.

He was previously selected as Triple A Executive of the Year in 1996, 1997, and 2012. Team Manager Mat LeCroy was previously named the International League manager of the year.