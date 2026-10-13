Daily News: Measles outbreak predicted in Monroe County, NY governor candidates to debate, breast cancer advocates call out lawmaker
In today's top stories:
- Measles vaccinations are down in Monroe County and the public health commissioner says an outbreak is coming.
- The two candidates for New York governor will debate tonight, so WXXI correspondents break down their arguments and Trump's visit to Syracuse rallying for the GOP candidate, while thousands protest outside.
- Breast cancer advocates call out a regional lawmaker for going against a bill that would support cancer patients.