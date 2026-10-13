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WXXI Daily News Podcast

Daily News: Measles outbreak predicted in Monroe County, NY governor candidates to debate, breast cancer advocates call out lawmaker

By Mikhaela Singleton
Published October 13, 2026 at 7:02 AM EDT

In today's top stories:

  • Measles vaccinations are down in Monroe County and the public health commissioner says an outbreak is coming.
  • The two candidates for New York governor will debate tonight, so WXXI correspondents break down their arguments and Trump's visit to Syracuse rallying for the GOP candidate, while thousands protest outside.
  • Breast cancer advocates call out a regional lawmaker for going against a bill that would support cancer patients.
WXXI Daily News Podcast
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton