Venus Williams headlines YWCA's Empowering Women luncheon

More than 1,500 guests gathered inside the Rochester Riverside Convention Center on Wednesday to hear tennis champion and businesswoman Venus Williams talk about evolving.

Williams was the keynote speaker at the YWCA’s 20th annual Empowering Women Luncheon. Her address about evolving related to the ability to change, adapt and improve as a player and as a person. She also spoke about her love of family, about financial freedom, and attaining the entrepreneurial spirit.

"Reinventing yourself is a must for everyone," Williams said. "It's exciting. It's challenging. And it helps you to continue to develop as a person."

Williams added that one of the most fun things in life is to continue to evolve as she spoke about being taught by her father at a young age how to "think in an entrepreneurial way."

"Always have an answer. Be ready to think. Be ready to be on your feet. Be ready to think outside of the box," Williams said, listing the lessons her father instilled in her and her siblings. "Everything he gave us in sport, yes, but he gave us also that entrepreneurial spirit that we still have today."

The luncheon is the organization's annual fundraiser dedicated to eliminating racism and uplifting women.