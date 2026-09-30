Saturday is Rochester's third -annual HBCU Classic football game

The Baldwin Richardson Foods Frederick Douglass HBCU Football Classic returns to the Rochester Community Sports Complex, 460 Oak St., for the third year on Saturday.

Teams from two historically Black colleges and universities — HBCUs — will go head-to-head: the Lincoln University Lions and the Virginia State University Trojans. General admission is $25, which is the same price as student tickets that include admission for a chaperone. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The event also includes what organizers are calling the “Weekend of Hope.” That started on Wednesday with an HBCU College Expo at Blue Cross Arena, where potential students could complete applications onsite.

This year also brings a new HBCU Experience, scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the Rochester Sports Complex. Organizers describe it as "an interactive experience for students in grades 7-10 featuring HBCU culture, music, dance entertainment and alumni engagement."

Game day begins with the HBCU Classic Tailgate at 8 a.m. More details are available on the city of Rochester's website.