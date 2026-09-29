Coming up: Tim Wu on the growing power of big tech; Abby McCarthy on what she learned from running 2,000 streets in Rochester

12:00: Tim Wu on the growing power of big tech

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Abby McCarthy on what she learned from running 2,000 streets in Rochester

Our guest is the man who coined the phrase “net neutrality,” and was invited to work in the Biden White House because of his scholarship on the tech sector. His new book is about how our lives are dominated by tech — but, really, just a handful of tech platforms that have most of the power. They dominate our attention. Wu says they work as wealth extractors, seizing not just money, but our data. So, what can — or should — be done? We discuss the future of big tech in America. In studio:



Tim Wu, J.D., author of "The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity"

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of special rebroadcasts about touring Rochester and beyond. Six months, 2,000 streets, 902 miles. Abby McCarthy decided that she wanted to run every street in Rochester, and she did it. She ran in snow, ice, sleet, and sunshine. And she heard a wide range of opinions about her journey. We talk about what she learned about her city, and what she thinks we ought to know. Our guest:



Abby McCarthy, runner



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.