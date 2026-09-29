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Connections

Coming up: Tim Wu on the growing power of big tech; Abby McCarthy on what she learned from running 2,000 streets in Rochester

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 29, 2026 at 10:45 PM EDT
A book cover with the title "The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity" by author Tim Wu

12:00: Tim Wu on the growing power of big tech

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Abby McCarthy on what she learned from running 2,000 streets in Rochester

Our guest is the man who coined the phrase “net neutrality,” and was invited to work in the Biden White House because of his scholarship on the tech sector. His new book is about how our lives are dominated by tech — but, really, just a handful of tech platforms that have most of the power. They dominate our attention. Wu says they work as wealth extractors, seizing not just money, but our data. So, what can — or should — be done? We discuss the future of big tech in America. In studio:

  • Tim Wu, J.D., author of "The Age of Extraction: How Tech Platforms Conquered the Economy and Threaten Our Future Prosperity"

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of special rebroadcasts about touring Rochester and beyond. Six months, 2,000 streets, 902 miles. Abby McCarthy decided that she wanted to run every street in Rochester, and she did it. She ran in snow, ice, sleet, and sunshine. And she heard a wide range of opinions about her journey. We talk about what she learned about her city, and what she thinks we ought to know. Our guest:

  • Abby McCarthy, runner

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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