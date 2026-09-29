FAFSA Fests are back for the 2026-27 school year

FAFSA Fests are back. Rochester students can get help with their college financial aid applications throughout the fall and winter at an array of events throughout the city.

The Rochester Education Foundation and the Rochester College Access Network are teaming up with charter schools and the city school district to provide support for college-bound students seeking financial aid.

“Completing the FAFSA this year is essential to unlocking potential and opening higher education opportunities for our students,” RCSD Superintendent Eric Rosser said in a statement. “Through FAFSA Fests, we are activating dreams by giving students and families the personalized guidance they need to access financial aid and achieve their long-term ambitions.”

The federal Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, or FAFSA, is currently available. Mayor Malik Evans said in a statement that it's an opportunity for students to explore their options for higher education.

“Too many young people count themselves out of a college education due to cost — and before they’ve explored all the available options," Evans said. "I encourage all students who want to pursue a degree to attend a FAFSA Fest event this fall to connect with experts who can help them secure meaningful financial aid.”

This year marks the 13th that FAFSA Fest events have been offered.

"To all of my fellow seniors out there: do not wait to complete your FAFSA. It is open now and remember, always ask for help if you need it," said Zola Hall, a senior at East High School and a student ambassador for the Rochester Education Foundation.