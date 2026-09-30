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Saturday is Deaf Culture Awareness Day at Seneca Park Zoo

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published September 30, 2026 at 10:09 AM EDT

Seneca Park Zoo has scheduled its fourth annual Deaf Culture Awareness Day for Saturday.

The event is a collaboration with Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf and the Rochester School for the Deaf. It will feature American Sign Language-interpreted programs, interactive exhibits, and activities.

Sign-Speak, a company that's developed a platform to provide automated ASL interpretation, captions, and translations, will also be on site providing demos of its technology.

Programs and activities include:

  • ASL story time with voice interpretation at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • "Insider Chats" on red pandas at 10:30 a.m., elephants at noon, alpacas at 1:30 p.m., sand hill cranes at 2:30 p.m., and baboons at 3:30 p.m.
  • An exploration of backyard birding at the zoo's Nature Cart
  • A station to make your own pinecone birdfeeder
  • Three ZooTeen stations throughout the grounds
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule