Saturday is Deaf Culture Awareness Day at Seneca Park Zoo
Seneca Park Zoo has scheduled its fourth annual Deaf Culture Awareness Day for Saturday.
The event is a collaboration with Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf and the Rochester School for the Deaf. It will feature American Sign Language-interpreted programs, interactive exhibits, and activities.
Sign-Speak, a company that's developed a platform to provide automated ASL interpretation, captions, and translations, will also be on site providing demos of its technology.
Programs and activities include:
- ASL story time with voice interpretation at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- "Insider Chats" on red pandas at 10:30 a.m., elephants at noon, alpacas at 1:30 p.m., sand hill cranes at 2:30 p.m., and baboons at 3:30 p.m.
- An exploration of backyard birding at the zoo's Nature Cart
- A station to make your own pinecone birdfeeder
- Three ZooTeen stations throughout the grounds