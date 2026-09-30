Saturday is Deaf Culture Awareness Day at Seneca Park Zoo

Seneca Park Zoo has scheduled its fourth annual Deaf Culture Awareness Day for Saturday.

The event is a collaboration with Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf and the Rochester School for the Deaf. It will feature American Sign Language-interpreted programs, interactive exhibits, and activities.

Sign-Speak, a company that's developed a platform to provide automated ASL interpretation, captions, and translations, will also be on site providing demos of its technology.

Programs and activities include:

